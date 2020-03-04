Students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria are all praises for the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari over its commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian students through smooth motorable roads across the campuses in the country’s tertiary institutions.

Giving the commendation, the President, Northern Students Alliance, Farida Ishaq, on behalf of her other colleagues, said, “we are excited by the way the Federal Government has programmed the students in its efforts on infrastructure development.”

According to her, with what the students are witnessing across the campuses, “we are of the strong conviction that, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works headed by Babatunde Fashola (SAN) would spread good roads across the country.”

FG unveils National Fertilizer Act, 5-yr jail term awaits offenders

While expressing appreciation to the government, Ishaq urged the student body as well as the Nigerian people to support Buhari’s administration by encouraging the Minister, Fashola to intensify his efforts towards connecting all the nook and cranny of the country with excellent road networks.

“Fashola should continue the good work and should be encouraged to remain focused by having his eyes on the ball. He should put it at the back of his mind that all eyes are on him towards infrastructure development. And this is so because of the importance of standard infrastructure to the economic development of any nation.

“And because of the status of Nigeria in Africa and in the world, the country cannot afford to fail in infrastructure development if it intends to maintain its leadership position in the comity of nations. And one has to thank God for giving us Buhari at this point in time. And we have to thank God also for giving Buhari someone like Fashola to handle vital Ministries that have to handle development of infrastructure,” Ishaq submitted.

Concluding, the students’ leader enjoined all Nigerians to double their support for the current administration in the country, saying, “its commitment to the growth of the country is not in doubt just as its commitment to the country’s student population is not shaken.”