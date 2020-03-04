Lagos – A Federal High Court on Wednesday ordered that four men in a Federal High Court Lagos, over alleged 3,911 metric tonnes of illicit oil deal.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Ukwuoma Ahamefula, Nelson Omeogor, Evans Efemuaya, Jude Eghreriniovo and a ship, MV Tim Begele with three counts of conspiracy, unlawful deal and attempt to unlawfully export petroleum products .

Justice Mohammed Liman, who ordered that the defendants be remanded, pending hearing in bail application.

Liman adjourned the case until April 1.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, in the charge alleged that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 3, 2019.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants conspired and attempted to export 3,911 metric tonnes products of petroleum without authorisation.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 1, 1(17) , and 1(19) of the Miscellaneous offences Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation 2004.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After their pleas, defence counsel, Mr Peter Atabor, informed the court that he only got to know about the charges when he got to court. (NAN)