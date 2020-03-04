The proportion of patients, who have recovered from COVID-19 in Wuhan and other places has increased for 19 consecutive days as of Tuesday.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), said this on Wednesday at a news conference in Beijing.

The virus-hit city are Wuhan, other places in Hubei Province, and other provincial-level regions in China outside Hubei.

By the end of Tuesday, the cure rate in the epicenter Wuhan had ascended to 50.2 per cent, while the number has reached 76.8 per cent in the rest of Hubei Province, Mi said.

Outside Hubei, China has seen 87.3 per cent of the confirmed cases recovering from the disease by Tuesday, Mi said.

Mi added that the country would consolidate upon its successes, continue to strengthen treatment for patients with severe symptoms while adhering to the combination of traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine to enhance the cure rate.

China has seen a total of 49,856 patients recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals in China by Tuesday, according to the NHC’s daily report.

(Xinhua/NAN)