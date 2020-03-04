An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 56-year-old betting agent, Chuks Ukah, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Ukah, ordered that Ukah be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kirikiri, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Landlord’s daughter in court for allegedly stabbing tenant

Nwaka ordered the police to return the case file to the DPP.

He adjourned the case until March 30 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ukah, who resides at No. 28, Adeshiyan St., Ilupeju, Lagos, was charged with defilement.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, alleged that Ukah committed the offence on Feb. 6 and 11 at the above address

He submitted that Ukah defiled the girl in his shop.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes up to life imprisonment on conviction.

(NAN)