Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is unsure about his future with Serie A giants Juventus.

Reports from Italian publication Corriere dello Sport indicates that Juve are keen to extend the keeper’s deal but the player has asked them to wait until April when he can decide upon his future.

It is said that the 42-year-old Italian shot stopper’s experience and leadership is invaluable for coach Maurizio Sarri something they are not willing to lose.

Buffon’s experience has been reported to be helping coach Sarri and his team during a tough period that has seen their Champions League place under threat following their last week loss to French side Lyon.

Sarri is contemplating of starting Buffon between the sticks when they meet AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final over Wojciech Szczęsny with the 2006 World Cup winner experience in the competition considered valuable having won the competition in five occasions in his career.

A sixth Coppa title will see him match Italian coach Roberto Mancini’s record; this being the most won by a single player.

Those close to the keeper say that he is keen to overtake Paolo Maldini’s Serie A appearance record-something he matched in December when he made his 647th top-flight appearance in their tie against Sampdoria-before making a decision about his future.