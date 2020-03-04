The Kano State House of Assembly has set up an eight- man committee to probe the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll.

The lawmakers said he is tobe investigated on alleged violations of culture and traditions as well as religious norms of Kano.

Breaking: Oshiomhole suspended as APC chairman

According to the Nation, the committee on public petition was mandated to investigate a petition submitted before the house by an association and an individual over the attitude and character of the emir which they claimed was in dispute to the culture and religion.

Chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Chidare, the committeee was given one week to investigate and submit its reports as well as recommend appropriate actions after extensive deliberations by the House.

The groups are Kano State for Promotion of Education and Culture and Mohammed Mukthar Ja’en Yamma, Gwale local government on the petition, the two groups appealed to the lawmakers to investigate the alleged purported misconduct and take an appropriate stand on it.