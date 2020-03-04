Ikeja – The Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) has advised travellers to be safety conscious, particularly in the area of personal and respiratory hygiene.

Mr Ayotunde Osowe of the Corporate Communications Department, BASL, operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), gave the advice on Wednesday in Lagos.

Osowe said in a statement that the warning became imperative following the spread of the novel Coronavirus currently ravaging many nations of the world.

He advised members of the public to regularly observe healthy respiratory hygiene and regular washing of hands with alcohol-based rub.

The Bi-Courtney official urged them to also maintain social distance to avoid contact with liquid droplets from anyone coughing or sneezing.

He said that hygienic ways remain the most effective strategy to fight the scourge which had rendered several businesses around the world incapacitated.

Osowe said that BASL officials had been strategically positioned to carry out necessary checks and other safety tips.

“This is to assist other public health officials to track and report suspicious incidents.

“It is being carried out in line with laid down instructions by regulatory agencies.

“We urge passengers and other airport users to cooperate with the terminal officials,’’ he said.

Similarly, BASL Safety Manager, Mr Charles Aroguma, said that there has been collaboration with officials of Port Health Division, Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Aroguma said that the collaboration was to give necessary support and other intervention to ward-off the dreaded disease.

The safety manager said that sanitisers had been deployed to various beats at the terminal where personnel usually have direct interface with the public.

“Our men are fully on ground, closely observing the turn of events.

“We are ensuring that security personnel use hand gloves and other necessary preventive measures while screening passengers.

“We also ensure personnel changes the hand gloves regularly.We are optimistic of meaningful outlook.

“Plans have also been concluded to deploy measurement device to take the temperature of all terminal users at the various entry points.

“These measures are basic and we will upgrade our strategies if there is need to introduce any additional,” he said.

Aroguma said the company had partnered with Daraju Industries Limited, makers of several consumer products to prevent COVID-19 and ensure sustainability of safe society.(NAN)