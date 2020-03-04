Twenty- eight inmates will be participating in the 2020 all Computer-Based Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), scheduled to commence on March 14.

Deputy Controller Corrections, Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Dare Opadeji, made this known in in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to him, preparations are in top gear to ensure an improved performance by the candidates (inmates) at the forthcoming examination.

“We are putting everything in place to ensure that the students come out tops in the examination.

“So far, the students are being lectured on various subjects by about 10 volunteer teachers from organisations such as the Ikoyi Baptist Church, the Goodnews Baptist Church and the Ummah Welfare Foundation.

“We also have some corporate individuals coming in from time to time to assist as well as the facility’s officials. We have averagely stocked libraries with modern books in various subject areas as well as computers and accessories.

“So in all, we are expecting that this year’s performance by the candidates in this UTME will be very impressive than that of the previous years,’’ Opadeji said.

The deputy controller however, appealed to relevant stakeholders and other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with the federal government in improving the facility’s school to ensure a more conducive, better teaching and learning environment.

Principal of the Ikoyi Custodial Centre School, Ibikunle Idris, the said that the inmates were now exposed to longer hours of tutorials daily, in readiness for the UTME.

According to him, the enthusiasm among the inmates is high, as they take turn to teach in the class during lecture hours, while the lecturer watches.