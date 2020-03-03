Ile-Ife (Osun) – Prof. Olaniyi Komolafe, the Head of Department, Zoology, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has warned Nigerians against rearing wild animals at home.

Komolafe gave the warning in an interview in Ile-Ife on Tuesday.

He said that keeping wild animals such as snake, lion, tiger, leopard, hyena, among others as security guard was wrong, stressing that “they are dangerous to human beings’’.

He said as living things, there was need for anyone keeping such animals to take good care, culture and train them so as not to have them attack people.

Fear of Coronavirus: Reps adjourn plenary for two weeks

“Animals have their own way of lives, so they should not be threatened, disturbed in order not to make them kill people anyhow,” he said.

He said that wild animals in the zoo at Ile-Ife had been cultured, noting that none of them could freely attack anyone.

“Whenever people come to our zoo, they enjoy themselves by viewing different animals with different characters and divers displays,” he said.

Komolafe also stressed the need for people keeping animals in their homes to always keep their environment clean to keep them free from diseases. (NAN