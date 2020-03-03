The Dein of Agbor in Delta state, Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi I, has said his chiefdom would partner the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to end human trafficking in the state.

The monarch stated this on Tuesday in his palace when he received the NAPTIP management team on a courtesy visit to the chiefdom for the second phase of NAPTIP’s and UK Aid collaborative campaign tagged: “Not for sale.”

Ikenchukwu, who commended NAPTIP for bringing the sensitisation on the ills of human trafficking and irregular migration to his domain, assured that residents of the chiefdom would also support the mission.

He described human trafficking as a scourge that needs the efforts of every stakeholder to totally curb or reduce.

Earlier, Director General of NAPTIP, Mrs. Julie Okah-Donli, said they were in the chiefdom to seek royal blessings on the fight against human trafficking.

Represented by Director, Legal and Prosecution, Abdulrahim Shaibu, she said the “Not for sale” campaign is a collaborative effort by the agency and the British government towards enlightening the youths on the dangers of human trafficking.

She appealed to the palace to partner with the federal government in the fight to eradicate the menace, disclosing further that the programme provides a platform for the team to interact with the people on how best to avoid human trafficking and access the vast socio-economic potentials in the country.

NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Mrs. Ijeoma Uduak, speaking at the town hall/community dialogue, said human trafficking is like an open wound to the society.

She therefore, appealed to stakeholders to come together to heal the wound, pointing out that the “Not for sale” campaign is the right strategy in curbing the menace of human trafficking.

She assured that with the assistance of the British government in the fight against the illicit human trade, nothing would be taken for granted.

Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the Delta state governor on International Affairs, Dr. Genevieve Mordi, said the state government is keen in being part of the campaign.

Mordi said that the state taskforce against human trafficking is committed to supporting NAPTIP in eradicating human trafficking, asserting that human trafficking is a menace to the society and requires the sensitization of the youths against the pursuit of unproductive and unprofitable ventures abroad.