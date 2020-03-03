Prof. Charles Igwe, Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Future Concerns Group, Mr Anthony Oguike, for donating a building to the Faculty of Engineering of the university.



Igwe made the commendation in Nsukka on Monday while receiving the key of the building from the donor, who graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering 25 years ago.

“UNN is grateful to Oguike for being one of the exemplary alumni of the institution who has demonstrated love for his alma mater.

“The donor has shown that he is a true Lion of UNN by giving back to the institution that made him what he is.

“I am happy this historic moment is happening in my administration, less than one year after I assumed office as the vice chancellor,” he said.

The vice-chancellor urged other alumni of UNN to emulate the good example of Oguike by giving back to the university that made them what they were now.

“I urge UNN alumni to emulate him in developing their alma mater.

“That’s why I always tell staff to treat students kindly because they are future alumni who will remember the university with nostalgia and come back to show gratitude to the institution, ” he said.

In a remark, Oguike said he inscribed the name of his late father, Mr Solomon Okechukwu Oguike on the building as a way of immortalising him as a former lecturer in the faculty.

“This university gave me confidence to be focused, think strategically as well as made me what I am now.

“I am happy with the present administration for sustaining the excellent academic tradition which UNN is known for,” he said.

The donor promised to furnish the two-storey building that contained office accommodation, lecture halls and seminar hall, which already had multi-media facilities and air conditioners, with ergonomics furniture.

“My major concern is for students to have a better learning environment and facilities that will make them compete favourably with their counterparts in other part of the world.

“I also want to tell students that there is hope for them. All they need to do is to work hard and believe in themselves,” he said.

The Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Val Ekechukwu, said the building, worth over N200 million would serve as the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

Ekechukwu commended Oguike for his love for the faculty and promised that the building would be adequately utilised.

The dean noted that Oguike had in the past, donated a block of conveniences he built for students; solar panel street lights as well as a project vehicle to the faculty.