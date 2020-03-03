The Kano state Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna, has confirmed that unknown gunmen killed two people in Bagwai Local Government Area of the state on Monday night, leaving many others with various degrees of injury.

He said that already, officers of the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ attached to state police command were currently combing the nooks and crannies of the area of the attack in search of the culprits.

However, investigations are yet to ascertain the reason behind the night gun attack which occurred in an open place.

But, according to eyewitness reports, the gunmen were said to have arrived in a private car and opened fire on traders and customers at a night market at Galawa Village in Bagwai Local Government Area.

The gunmen were reported to have operated in a commando style, unleashing terror on innocent citizens.

Daily Times learnt that the son of a top politician in the area, Hajia Balaraba Sani, was among the casualty following bullet wounds he sustained from the unprovoked attack by the gunmen.

Senate, Reps joint c’ttee summons NIMASA’s chief executive, risks arrest

The other victim was identified as a 35-year- old health worker with the Bagwai Local Government Council.

Confirming the incident in a brief statement, the police image-maker said that “on the March 2 at about 2245hrs, we received a report that unknown armed men entered into Galawa Village in Bagwai Local Government Area and attacked two persons in their shops.

“In the process, they shot sporadically and stray bullets injured three persons. Victims were rushed to Bichi General Hospital where two of the victims died while receiving treatment.

“On our prompt response, the hoodlums took to their heels. The Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, immediately further deployed tactical teams of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ to trail and arrest the culprits.”