The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) says it will provide lifesaving and resilience building assistance to 1.2 million conflict affected people in North-East Nigeria.

Mr Niamkeezoua Kodjo, the Head of Damaturu Sub-Office, UN WFP, made this known on Tuesday at the handing over ceremony of livelihood and nutrition NFIs to cooperate partners in Damaturu.

“WFP is currently implementing a Country Strategic Plan 2019 – 2022 aim to provide lifesaving and resilience building assistance to 1,200,000 conflict affected people in North-East Nigeria.

“Despite the improvement of the humanitarian situation in recent years compared to 2016 and 2017, a significant portion of the conflict affected populations is still displaced, vulnerable, living in poverty and hunger.

“The World Food Programme through its mandate to fight hunger worldwide, is committed to work with the State Government, to overcome this challenge. We believe that Achieving Zero hunger is within the reach of our hands,” Kodjo said.

He added that WFP through its country strategic plan was currently providing assistance to 200 people per month across 10 local government areas in Yobe.

He also disclosed that WFP transferred about N6.6 million cash and 500 metric tons of various food commodities every month to people assisted across the programmes.

“In addition, this year, WFP will hand over various Livelihood and Nutrition Non-Food Items worth N570 million for the benefit of people we serve in Yobe State through the State Primary Health Care Management Board.

“And cooperating with the partners, especially CCDRN, COOPI and CARE International,” he added.

In his remarks, Gov. Mail Mala-Buni of Yobe, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, enjoined all stakeholders to observe their roles judiciously.

“I therefore appeal to all affected organisations to ensure that the items are fully put to use and maintained to achieve the desired results.

“In addition, with the subsequent full cooperation of the individual beneficiaries of some of these items, I believe our people can start obtaining food and personal income thereby becoming self-reliant.

“In this regard, I would like to assure the World Food Programme that the materials received today will reach the returnee (IDPs),” he assured.

Messrs Sa’idu Ibrahim and Yamallam Bulama were some of the beneficiaries who registered their appreciation and hoped the good gesture would be sustained. (NAN)