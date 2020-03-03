The recently launched loan package by the United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC ‘Click Credit’ will address the urgent needs of customers whose salary accounts are domiciled with the bank.

UBA’s Group Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Jude Anele, explained that the loan provides immediate access to funds once eligibility is confirmed in less than a meeting.

Anele also noted that the loan product, already being enjoyed by millions of customers in Nigeria will be extended to the Bank’s other franchises in Africa.

He said Click Credit is straightforward and more affordable than many other loan products in the market.

‘’Its unique feature is that it meets a critical credit need for our customers,’’ he said.

He described that the loan package is a superfast loan product which will allow qualified customers to apply for up to N5 million loan and pay back over 12 months at an interest rate of 1.58% per month, with no hidden fees.

According to him, salary earners from N25,000 per month who fall between the ages of 18 and 59 can benefit from this facility with no extra fees; no need for collaterals, no paper-work or other difficult issues when it comes to this facility; as customers can even apply via LEO, UBA Mobile Banking and UBA internet banking.

Anele while emphasising the critical role that credit plays in any developing and developed society, said that it is part of the customers’ financial power where they can be assisted to get the things they need, when they need them without hassles.

Also speaking, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing, Dupe Olusola, reiterated that UBA remains focused on empowering its customers to fund their urgent needs.

She said, ‘’At UBA, we work hard to be there in the moments that matter to our customers, hence, our huge investment in technology and other facilities to make banking easier and seamless.”

Olusola explained, adding that the bank has deepened its focus on the most important aspect of its business which is to focus on its customers.