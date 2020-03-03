The second MotoGP race of the season, which was scheduled to be held in Thailand this month, has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus fears, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnivukal said in a statement Monday.

The decision to postpone the Sunday, March 22 race in the northeastern province of Buriram comes a day after the weekend’s season-opening race in Qatar was cancelled due to travel restrictions on passengers from Italy and elsewhere.

In a statement on the Thai Government website, Charnivukal reiterated “the safety of Thai people as the first priority” adding that the race would be postponed until further notice.