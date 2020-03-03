In the just concluded softball tournament held at Obafemi Awolowo stadium in Ibadan which was sole sponsored by United state consulate general, Lagos ,the Excellers Hitters of Ibadan in the softball senior divison defeated Badagry Angles by 9 runs to 2 runs to win the U-16 of the 2020 District O1 Girls Softball tournament, while Bishop Braves defeated Ibadan Acumen by 10 runs to 3 runs to win the U-12 category.



At the closing ceremony, Russell Brooks, Public Affairs Officer,US Consulate General, Lagos, commended the athletes for the level of discipline and skills exhibited.



Brooks said he was impressed by the energy and enthusiasm of both participants and spectators.



“This is my second visit to the Little League Tournament here in Ibadan, I commend the organisers of the maiden edition of this tournament, Brooks said.



“Ten teams were drawn from Lagos, Abuja and Oyo State in this first Softball tournament dedicated to girls in Nigeria. It’s aimed at developing and improving girls participation in this wonder sport.



“This represents a great accomplishment for Nigeria and it’s a good one,” he said.



He added that two coaches from Netherlands and the United States had taught participating local coaches new skills.



“These new skills will enhance their understanding of the rules and regulations that govern the sport. It was believe that the exchange will help Nigerian coaches and athletes as they take part in future international competitions.



“The efforts of these coaches also demonstrate the mutual understanding, respect and cooperation that has historically been a byproduct of a common appreciation for sports, good health and fair competition,” he said.



Brooks added that the United States is pleased to support the competition “as it reflects our goal to promote full gender inclusion in all aspects of our relationship with Nigerian people.”



He added that the US believes in an inclusive Nigeria that will truly be the giant of Africa.



David Adebiyi, Excellers Hitters coach, ascribed the victory to hard work and commitment, adding that the players put in their best to achieve the victory.



“We were the defending champions and I’m glad we were able to retain our title. It wasn’t an easy one but with God we did it,” he said.



Meanwhile Bishop Braves, the winner of just concluded 2020 District 01 Little League Softball Tournament held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium paid visit to both the chairman and the Permanent Secretary of Oyo State Teaching Service Commission(TESCOM) during the week.

The duo expressed their appreciation to the Bishop Phillips Academy softball team for making oyo state proud by bringing. bringing honour and glory to the state, the school and their parents in a tournament that was majorly sponsored by the United States Consulate General Lagos.



The Championship comprises of Ten teams from Ibadan, Lagos and Abuja who competed for awards, medals and trophies at the five days’ tournament held in two divisions, ably supervised by two experienced Coaches from the Netherlands and the United States respectively.



Four days coaching clinic and five days tournament was put together by Little League Nigeria South West District 01, headed by Mr Kehinde Laniyan who also doubles as the Secretary General of the Nigerian Baseball and Softball Association.



‘L aniyan could not hold his joy and appreciation to the sponsors of the tournament, particularly the major sponsor, the US Consulate General, Lagos and for huge success of the tournament. He prasied the sponsor forgiven the Nigeria female players for the first time in the history tournament to have chance to express themselves on the field of play through softball. He added that this category of competition is new in the history of the game in Nigeria because it is exclusively dedicated to girls and especially our children.