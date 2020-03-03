The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has introduced a nationwide Medium Mass Registration Program (MMRP) to provide tailored and critical hand-holding services to the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the informal sector.

The Director General of SMEDAN, Dr Umar Dikko Radda, said at the end of the exercise, MSMEs registered on SMEDAN official web portal would gain access to funding support, empowerment, training and other facilities provided by the federal government agencies as well as other lending and support institutions at the federal, state and local government levels.

Land Administration: FCTA to support states in GIS upgrade

He said the exercise also would facilitate the sourcing, developing, warehousing and management of a comprehensive and verifiable database of MSMEs with a view to providing the wholesome solution to a formalised subsector of the economy.

He said the move was to also ensure that their growth, sustainability and diversification going forward adding that the programme is expected to facilitate the development of a comprehensive database for MSMEs in the country.

Radda also said successfully registered MSMEs would be issued a Digital MSME Certificate, as well as a SMEDAN Unique Identification Number (SUIN).

The on-going exercise aims to integrate over 40 million MSMEs across the country. The information provided would be accessible to donor agencies and multilateral organisations that wish to provide developmental support for MSMEs.

He said registered MSMEs would gain subsidised access to specialised advisory and Business Development Support (BDS) services and would be exposed to free mentorship services, participate automatically in government procurement processes, and enjoy tax holidays among other incentives.

The DG, who assured that the registration scheme would also create millions of jobs for Nigerians, adding that a comprehensive database of grassroots entrepreneurs cannot be overemphasised as well as migrating informal enterprises to the formal sector.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Mariam Katagum has applauded the online registration project for small businesses adding that it will benefit and impact positively on Nigerians.