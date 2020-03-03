A bill seeking to provide legal framework for the already established Nigerian Army University passed second reading on the floor of the Senate.

The university which is located in Biu, Borno state following an approval of the Federal Executive Council in August 2018 has since commenced operations, running 39 programmes in five faculties and has matriculated 2, 776 students so far.

This followed the consideration of a bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Army University, Biu, to make comprehensive provisions for the management and administration of the institution.

Leading the debate, sponsor of the bill, Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) said the university will be the only university with three deputy vice chancellors in academic, administration and military training.

Ndume said: “In 2020, the university matriculated 2, 776 students running 39 programmes in five faculties to conduct research, entrepreneur skill, promote advancement of knowledge in army hardware and software

“The university will be a training institution for technical empowerment to be supervised by the Federal Ministry of Education and the National University Commission (NUC). There won’t be discrimination based on region, state, tribe nor race,” Sen. Ndume said.

In his contribution, Sen. Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) said the university will promote education within the military, adding that the Army University, Biu will be the only second military university after Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Also, Sen. Ajayi Boroface (Ondo North) expressed worry over the number of universities seeking legal backing, stating that when unspecialized universities are created, the labour market will be saturated.

He supported the creation of the university, arguing that it will be for the training of Nigerians on military issues and new technology.

Supporting the bill, Sen. Abba Moro (Benue South) said the military university in Biu is one of the unique universities that will help Nigeria secure it territory.

He said there is the need to inculcate good training in the nation’s military personnel, adding that the institution needs to be legalized.