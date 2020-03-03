All is now set for the maiden edition of Lagos Women Dance, slated for March 7 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Lagos Women Dance, an initiative of Seed Rehabilitation Foundation, with the theme: “Stress out” is being organized to commemorate the international women’s day 2020.

The event which will be graced by the Lagos state First Lady, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who will declare the event open as guest speaker will bring together women from different backgrounds to collectively celebrate the social, economic and political achievement of women, raise awareness against bias, take action for equality and enable a world for women.

A statement signed by the event coordinator, Mrs. Angela-Tony Iji, “the programme is designed to bring together women from all walks of life across the state to stress out through dancing, have fun, network, have some relief,and mingle among themselves.

I didn’t want to commit murder, separate us now, husband tells court

“Stress is a universal and common challenge to modern women. Women working in different sectors and organizations have to deal with stress to prevent decrease in organization/employee overall performance, high error rate, poor quality of work, and absenteeism due to health problems such as anxiety, emotional disorder; work life balance; depression and other forms of ailment such as frequent headache; obesity and cardiac arrest.

“Research shows that dance, especially health and fitness dance boost one’s ability to live healthy as they age.”

Major side attractions of the event include stress management talks, fitness dance, dance drama, zumba dance, dance therapy, freebies.