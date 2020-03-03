The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated the committees on legislative compliance, health institutions, health care services, science and technology to immediately navigate ways and means for the development of locally made drugs.

This resolution was sequel to a motion promoted by Rep. Denis Idahosa, entitled: ”Need to check the rise of drug insecurity and to manage indigenous production of drugs In Nigeria.”

Rep. Idahosa in his submission asserted that “Nigeria is largely dependent on China among other countries for the importation of active and non-active ingredients for the production of drugs.

“China has recently been inflicted with a coronavirus that has paralysed its economy, thus rendering it unable to produce or export those necessary ingredients or medicine.

“”The NAFDAC director general recently at an event on February 18 raised an alarm that the outbreak of coronavirus in China has the capacity to result in drug insecurity in Nigeria.”

The lawmaker said Nigeria does not produce drugs locally and doesn’t have the ingredients to manufacture drugs on a large commercial scale and that Nigeria imports over 79 per cent of the drugs majorly from China.

House Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase in his ruling said there is no need for a debate since the motion was self-explanatory. Consequently, he put the motion to a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted.