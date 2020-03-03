The Katsina state Police Command has warned the public against calls and text threatening to kill or kidnap people or their relatives for ransom.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, , on Tuesday in Katsina.

“It has come to the notice of the police that some people have devised new tactics of calling or sending text messages to friends, neighbours, relatives or acquaintances, claiming to be bandits or kidnappers from the forest.

“They ask people to pay them ransom or risk either themselves or any member of their families being kidnapped.

“To this end, the Katsina State Police Command wishes to categorically warn that any person or persons arrested in connection with such offences will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he said.

He noted that “Death by hanging is the punishment for kidnapping, under Section 243 of the Katsina State Penal Code as amended.

“Parents are hereby advised to monitor activities of their wards as the law is no respecter of persons and any person caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law, ’’ he added.(NAN)