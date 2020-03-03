The Ogun state House of Assembly has passed for second reading a bill seeking to provide for the preservation, protection and exercise by traditional rulers of their fundamental rights to be installed and buried according to their religion or beliefs.

Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akeem Balogun, moved the motion for the second reading of the bill during plenary in Abeokuta and was seconded by Yusuf Amosun.

Opening debate on the bill, Balogun noted that it is important to review the traditional rulers’ law in tandem with modern reality, arguing that monarchs should be installed and buried according to their religious beliefs.

The lawmaker stated that the review of the law would make the throne attractive to people of high pedigree who can contribute to the development of their subjects.

In his contribution, Oludaisi Elemide, supported the bill, but stated that the law should ensure that the cultural heritage of the Yoruba is not erased.

“I support the bill in as much as our cultural heritage will not be erased and the identity associated with traditional rulers would not be eradicated,’’ he said.

Other lawmakers, who contributed, also supported the quick passage of the bill, saying that traditional rulers should be allowed to decide how they should be buried or installed.

Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, committed the bill to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for further legislative action.

Meanwhile, the assembly has confirmed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s nominee as commissioner in the state.

Dairo Adetokunbo’s confirmation by the assembly followed the adoption of the report of the committee on transport.

Yusuf Sherif moved the motion for the confirmation of the commissioner nominee and it was seconded by Solomon Osho, while the House unanimously confirmed the nominee through a voice vote.