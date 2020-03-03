Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has suspended Chief Utete Omo Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin from palace activities for misconduct.



It would be recalled that, Chief Utete Omo Osagie, last week led an Osokpikan society to lay a curse on someone’s premises without the permission of the Benin monarch.



Addressing newsmen on the authority of the Benin monarch, Chief Osaro Idah said Chief Utete acted on his own volition and not for the interest of the palace.



He reiterated that the palace has no hand in what happened, noting that the Osokpikan society is the property of the palace and that the group should have taken permission from the palace before embarking on laying a curse on another man’s premises



“On Saturday last week, a certain group known as Osokpikan, owned by the palace was led by a chief to a certain premises in Benin, to put a curse on an event, which he has no right to do.



“That group Osokpikan belongs to this palace and the only authority to such action is the Oba of Benin.

“In this instance, neither did they seek the permission of the palace or take permission from the palace before going to perform such an act”, the Benin monarch said.



The monarch noted that Chief Osagie has over -stepped his bounds and has therefore, been suspended from the palace.



“Subsequently, the Oba of Benin hereby disassociates himself and the palace from that event and the chief who led them, Chief Utete Omo- Osagie, the Obadolagbonyi of Benin has been suspended from palace activities till further notice.



“For such thing to happen in Benin, they have to seek the permission of the Oba of Benin, otherwise, it is invalid. Omo Osagie is also hereby suspended from the Osokpikan society,” he said.