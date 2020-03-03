The Governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday said his administration would not relent on its ongoing war against all forms of gender violence especially women and the girl child.

Fayemi spoke in Ado-Ekiti, while declaring open the 4th Ekiti Gender Summit, held in Ado-Ekiti, and organised by the office of the governor’s wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi.

He declared that his administration had put up necessary enabling legal framework that criminalized any issue bordering on gender inequality in the state.

Fayemi reinstated the commitment of his administration to gender equality as well as promotion of the rights of the womenfolk and other vulnerable persons in the state.

The governor said the era when women were being maltreated and their voices subjugated, was over adding that all the laws geared towards protecting their rights were now being implemented by the government.

“My administration has been recognised as a state that has the highest number of women political office holders in the country.

“Our government is serious and thorough about the implementation, and no mercy for whoever rapes, abuses, or molests any woman or girl child in Ekiti. The laws are there to take care of them.

“I assure the people that my administration will continue to implement gender balancing and equality in the policy of the government.

“All the laws put in place to achieve this will be thoroughly implemented,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the summit: ‘Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Post Beijing: Political will and Impact’, the governor applauded the stakeholders that contributed to the success of the summit.

Also speaking, the Governor’s wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, said the programme, which was the fourth edition in the series, was an initiative of her husband during his first term in office.

She said this year’s programme, coming at a time like this, coincided with anniversary of the famous UN Beijing conference for women.

She however, reiterated the readiness of her husband to the implementation of the gender based violence prohibition law, equal opportunities law, child right law and other safety policies that protected the rights of the womenfolk.

Similarly, the first lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Akeredolu said sustainable development could not be achieved where the voices of women were being subjugated and their rights being eroded or trampled upon.

“Mortality rate is still high among women in spite of concerted efforts. We must empower women and enact laws that can protect their lives.

“This summit will help us to evaluate the progress so far and how to plan for the future,” she added.

Also speaking, the wife of the Governor of Osun State, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, said strong legal framework was required to protect the women against molestations and discrimination based on gender.

“Many women are still trapped in violent relationships, sexual harassment, rape, genital mutilation, wicked cultural practices and torture. Women empowerment is a task we must achieve to build our nation”, she stated.

Delivering a lecture on the summit’s theme, Prof Olabisi Aina, said every gender must be given the right to education to serve as a leveler between the rich and the poor.

“The gender equality war is not against men, but lives must be made better for women.

“Every man is born equal. Issue of poverty affects women adversely. It is a known fact that SDGs can’t be achieved without addressing the issue of gender misbalance”.