President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed willingness of his administration to implement the decision of the tripartite committee on the partial closure of the country’s land border as soon as the report is received.

Members of the tripartite committee are made up of Nigeria, Benin and Niger Republic.

The Nigerian leader stated this when he received the outgoing President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Bashir Mamman Ifo and his successor, Dr. George Nana Donkor, at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

President Buhari explained that the partial closure has given Nigeria a number of insights, stating that ‘‘we have saved millions of dollars. We have realised that we don’t have to import rice. We have achieved food security.

‘‘We have curtailed the importation of drugs and proliferation of small arms which threaten our country.’’

He thanked the outgoing ECOWAS Bank president for the improvements recorded in his eight-year tenure and urged his successor to build on those achievements.

The outgoing bank chief informed the President that the bank has been transformed from loss-making to profit, with commitments from ECOWAS member-states doubling to $1.4 billion.

Donkor, the incoming president, thanked President Buhari and Nigerians for their support in his emergence as head of the sub-regional bank, adding that “without Nigeria, I could not have emerged.’’

He gave credit to President Buhari’s economic strategies captured under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), noting that it has brought about economic recovery, stability and food security in the country.

Donkor pledged total commitment to partnering with Nigeria towards achieving rapid development in the country and the West African sub-region.