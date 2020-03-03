The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) hs arrested three suspects in Kwara for alleged brewing of skutchies.

The suspects are Opeyemi Ibrahim, Abdullahi Lukman and Mubarak Rejuavo

This is contained in a statement signed by Ekerette Ukpong, Public Relation Officer of the command, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

GTBank declares N231.7bn PBT, proposes N2.50k final dividend

It stated that the suspects were intercepted during a raid at an illicit drug joint when people had gathered to consume it.

“A total of 195 litres (232kg) of skuchies were recovered.

“The joint, allegedly belongs to one Ibrahim Olawale, also known as Lessy, who is now at large.

“While his Manager, Opeyemi Ibrahim, and his two sales boys, Abdullahi Abiola Lukman and Mubarak Rejuavo, were apprehended.

“The joint, popularly called Succouth Valley Garden, specialises in the production and sale of skuchies.

“Skuchies is a cocktail of drugs – combination of Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol tablets of 232kgms category, cough syrup with Codeine, Swifnol, Sobo, etc.

“The combination of these drugs is now cooked and prepared into jerrycans where it is measured and sold to their customers.

“One litre of illicit concoction goes for N2,500 and it is patronised by the low and mighty in the society, especially students.

“The joint has turn many youths to junkies, as helpless ones see the place as home, also a den for criminals, who plan their criminal activities while taking illicit drugs,” the statement read in part.

It also stated that over 30 suspects were arrested at the joint during a coordinated raid and dislodgement operation, while the case is under investigation.

The State Commander, Mr Ambrose Umoru, warned operators of such illicit joints to close up, as the command would step up its operational tempo with the aim of sanitising the state from drug abuse.

He also urged youths to desist from consuming poisonous concoction that is harmful to human health.