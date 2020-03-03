Joshua Ayannaike has been announced the new captain of Nigeria’s national cricket team.

Adam Ukwenya, President, Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos, on Tuesday.

“I am grateful for the privilege to lead this team of great players and really excited about our prospects in the upcoming ACA qualifiers,” the captain was quoted as saying.

The team is currently intensifying preparations for the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) T20 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya from March 20 to 28.

The statement explained that the NCF board had after reviewing Nigeria’s performance in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Dubai in November 2019, resolved to inject new players into the national team.

It said some of the new players would be from the Under-19 team that participated in Nigeria’s maiden outing at the Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa.

“The new team will have some experienced players and others from the former crop of senior team members, Under-19 players and entirely new comers.

“We expect fine blending as we continue preparations for the Kenya championship.

“Qualifying for the Kenya championship was a fierce competition.

“Our closest West African brothers Ghana made it, but we showed character to pick up a ticket and a new standard has been set and we don’t want to go below that level,” the statement said.