The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in conjunction with the UK Aid on Monday held a “not for sale” town/community dialogue with the Ikpoba-Okha community in Edo state as part of efforts in combating irregular migration in the locality.

Director General of NAPTIP, Mrs. Julie Okah-Donli, in her opening remarks said that human trafficking is both a global and local problem, which needs to be tackled from the root.

FCTA commences training for procurement officers

Okah-Donli, who was represented by the Director, Legal and Prosecution of NAPTIP, Abdulrahim Shuaibu, also said that many factors have been attributed to the prevalence of human trafficking, but argued that irrespective of the factors, human trafficking and illegal migration is a scourge that should be discouraged and stopped.

She commended the partners and stakeholders on the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration, adding that the UK Aid has done well in championing the “not for sale” campaign.

Earlier, the NAPTIP Zonal Commander in Benin, Mrs. Ijeoma Uduak, said that the “not for sale” campaign is a UK cabinet project in collaboration with NAPTIP.

Uduak explained that the project was focused on helping young women and men say no to human trafficking, access economic opportunities in the country and not to sell themselves because of a dream that ends in pain.

She added that the issue of human trafficking and irregular migration in the country has become worrisome to transit as well as destination countries.

In his goodwill message, the Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Wakawa, stressed the need for public sensitisation in defeating crime in the society.

Wakawa also said that the NDLEA is concerned about the fight against human trafficking because of the connection between human and drug trafficking.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, Genius Hub Global Initiative, Ms. Obehi Okpiabhele, the UK Aid local implementing partners, said the organisation is desirous of changing the present narrative about Benin women.

She explained that the Benin woman is seen as strong, hardworking, industrious and engaging in a legal and viable ventures.

Edo state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mrs. Yinka Omorogbe, who is also the chairman, Edo Taskforce against Human Trafficking, said that Ikpoba-Okha ranks highest in the state with the number of persons who have travelled abroad for greener pastures.

She appealed to parents not to pressurise their children to travel abroad for greener pasture.

The Ikpoba-Okha community is one of the three and the most populated local government areas that make up the Benin metropolis.