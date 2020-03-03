European giants, Liverpool have lost their Under 23 head coach Neil Critchley to League One side Blackpool.

Critchley has been in the limelight at Anfield after he was tasked in taking charge of understrength line-ups for two first-team fixtures.

The 41-year-old took charge of a youthful side for the Carabao Cup tie at Aston Villa in December – a game that ended in a 5-0 defeat when the first team was away for the FIFA Club World Cup with Jurgen Klopp and then stood up again when Liverpool met Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup fourth-round replay during the winter break.

A statement on Blackpool’s website noted: “Blackpool Football Club is delighted to announce that Neil Critchley has agreed to become Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

“One of only 16 coaches in the country to have gained the highest possible qualification in the game, the 41-year-old joins the Club from reigning UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool, where he has held the position of Under-23s coach.”

Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe told the club’s official website: “It’s a bittersweet day in many respects.

“Obviously losing a person and professional of Neil’s calibre is something that is a disappointment, but at the same time, we have great excitement and joy that he has been given this wonderful opportunity.

Critchley who has signed a contract that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season replaces Simon Grayson at Bloomfield Road with Blackpool 13th in League One.