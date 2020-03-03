A 30-year-old woman, Kudirat Balogun, who allegedly stabbed a tenant living in her father’s property with a broken bottle, on Tuesday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos Island.

The police charged Balogun, who resides in Iduwo Eletu Street, Awoyaya, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, with two counts of conspiracy and attempted murder.She pleaded not guilty to the charge.The prosecution counsel, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 23, at 7 a.m.

He said that the defendant conspired with her brother, who is presently at large, and stabbed a tenant, Mr Chukma Abuza, with a broken bottle in the stomach during an argument over fetching water from the well.

Ekundayo said that the defendant also used an iron rod to inflict life threatening injuries on the complainant.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 230 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.M. Olumide-Fusika admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.She ordered that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.She adjourned the case until March 30, for further hearing.