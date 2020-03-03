The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), Mr Idowu Oguntona, has scored high the active involvement of women in transportation business.

In a recent interview, Oguntona said 20 of its current 400 drivers are female, and its target is to make women account for 10 per cent of its drivers in future.

LBSL runs high-capacity Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses that ply various routes in the state.

“Currently, we have 20 female captains within our employment; our target is to have about 10 per cent of our drivers as female,” Oguntona said.

He said that in terms of training, the company had a very robust training plan for its drivers before they joined the service.

“This is about six weeks training in the classroom and outside the classroom within our training school.

“Beyond that, we always retrain from time to time; we have a quarterly training for all our drivers.’’

According to him, the firm has about 400 drivers in its employment driving about 215 Marcopolo high-capacity buses in the state.

He expressed optimism that services between Iyana-Ipaja and Oshodi would commence soon.

“I am sure that service is going to commence very soon. The governor (Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu) did speak to that as well. I believe the infrastructure, the BRT lane, is near completion right now.

“Once that is done, I am sure LAMATA will licence an operator to provide service on the corridor.

“So, the teeming commuters in that axis should be patient, the service will come there very soon. I am sure LAMATA is looking actively to ensure that,’’ he said.