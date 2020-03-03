The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to ensure proper sensitisation of residents of the state about the dreaded Coronavirus.

The issue came under Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by Hon. Akeem Shokunle (Oshodi/Isolo 1) at plenary and seconded by Hon. Lukman Olumo (Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1).

Sports Minister rules out postponement of Edo 2020 over coronavirus fears

The representative of Oshod/Isolo who chairs the House Committe on Health, stated that it is important the governor should sensitise the people of Lagos State on the matter and implement the law passed by the 8th Assembly on Cancer And Diseases Control Institute.

Shokunle also urged Sanwo-Olu to direct the state Commissioner for Education to do proper awareness on Coronavirus in all public and private schools in the state.

In his submission, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon.Mudashiru Obasa, thanked members for their contributions on the matter, he however, stated that the issue of placing a ban on airlines from the countries affected by Coronavirus had to be re-considered due to the economic consequences.

“The Federal and Lagos State governments are working hand in hand to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“We should commend our state governor for his efforts on the matter. But, we should call on the governor to implement the provisions of the law on Centre For Cancer and Diseases Control, which was passed in the 8th Assembly.

“People, who had contact with the Italian man who had the virus are being watched. We should standby at all times to reduce or prevent the incursion of such a disease into our state,” the Speaker stated.

Obasa stressed that the state government needed to reach out to many organisations including the local government authorities, CDAs, CDCs, NURTW and others to educate them so that they could pass information to the people.

He said people may stop going to mosques, churches and parties for now.

“We should wear mask or wash our hands. We can use handkerchiefs when we go to gatherings.

“The Commissioner for Education should ensure adequate campaigns in our public and private schools,” he said.

Contributing, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu 1) said residents of the state should be urged to comply with all the preventive measures to keep away from Coronavirus.

He added that where any case is suspected, there are telephone lines that have been released for the people to call.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2) urged the people to stop spreading fake news about Coronavirus.

Yishawu gave an example of where it was reported that the Italian man that was quarantined by the state government over Coronavirus wanted to escape from where he was being kept.

Also speaking, Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe1) thanked the state government for their efforts on the matter and advised the people not to spread the disease beyond where it is.

“It happened in China and not Nigeria, it is only one case that was reported in Lagos.

“We should know how to handle it. We know what happened during the time of Ebola, when the state government curtailed it.

“We should take our health with seriousness. We have to take our hygiene seriously and protect ourselves from diseases.

“The people should be told the preventive measures. We should also educate our people. Our healthcare centres should use completely disposable materials, and the state government should invest in disposable materials, when handling issues relating to Coronavirus,” he said.

