Nneka Nwogwugwu, Abuja

The Federal government has stated that any offender of the National Fertilizer Quality Control Act will serve a jail term of five years.

Many big white bags in a row

FG further stated that fertilizer producers who operate without Permit or certificate of registration will be given a fine of 5 million Naira.

READ ALSO: CBN imposes ban on importation of fertilizers



This was disclosed on Tuesday during the Public presentation of the National Fertilizer Quality Control Act in Abuja.

While giving an Overview of the Act, a legal practitioner and Consultant, Prof Yemi Akinseye-George, said, “the purpose of the Act is to safeguard the interest of farmers and Nigerians from nutrient deficiencies and adulteration.

He said, “Manufacturing, blending, distribution of deficient fertilizer, dealing in adulterated Fertilizer and selling of condemned fertilizer will all attract a minimum of five years in prison without an option of fine.

Details later….