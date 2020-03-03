Former Commissioner for Sports Development in Bayelsa State, Hon. Daniel Igali has given thumbs up to Bayelsa Queens Coach, Moses Aduku over his appointment into the National under 20 Women’s Technical Crew.

The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Hon. Igali in a statement said Aduku’s appointment as First Assistant Coach of the Falconets did not come to him as a surprise given his enviable achievements with Bayelsa Queens.

He described the feat as heartwarming to the club and Sports stakeholders in the state, wishing him success at the national team.

Adding that Aduku Moses who was named 2019 Nigeria Women Football League Coach of The Year has the capacity to add value to the team.

There are indications that Moses Aduku has been asked by the Nigeria Football Federation to report to the Glass House to resume duty immediately.

Aduku and the Flamingos Technical Crew first assignment will be to scout and assemble players within the age bracket and prepare them to face Burkina Faso in about 20 days.