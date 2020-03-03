Following fears of covid-19, otherwise known as coronavirus spraed, the House of Representatives has resolved to adjourn plenary for two weeks.

The resolution was informed by a motion moved by Mr. Josiah Idem at the plenary on Tuesday, which was unanimously adopted.

Idem is representing Ukanafun/Orukanam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, particularly made the additional prayer to the motion that the lawmakers adjourn for two weeks to allow adequate preparation for the disease at the National Assembly Complex.

Details later…