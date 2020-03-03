FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has assured that the Federal Capital Territory Administration will not relent on its passion and commitment across board to ensure continuity and sustainability of all ongoing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects in the territory.



Aliyu made the pledge during the opening ceremony of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), annual gender advocacy and sensitization summit on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) celebration held in Abuja.

The minister who was represented by the Deputy Director in charge of gender, Mrs. Josephine Adigwe, noted that the SDGs programmes in FCT like every other parts of the country are aimed at bringing development to the people that are challenged, especially those in rural communities.



While commending the leadership of NCWS, Aliyu also called for a specialized dialogue between and among critical stakeholders at national and state levels to influence policy for effective implementation of SDGs across the 36 states and FCT.



The minister however revealed that the FCT Administration is making efforts in ensuring that all the out of school children especially the girl child are brought back to school with more investment in the education sector.



In her remarks, the National President of NCWS, Dr. Gloria Shoda, noted that it is important for women to be part of the planning, implementation and monitoring of all schemes and strategies of the Sustainable Development Goals for the desired results in terms of gender balancing.



“We have the power to re-write the gender inclusiveness narrative in this country. The impression that women can easily be replaced must be consigned away. We must make ourselves irreplaceable.



“We can contribute in our respective ways and magnitude. Women shape the beauty of tomorrow. We must contribute to fight for equity in allocation of opportunities,” she stated.