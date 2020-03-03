The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has been issued seven -day ultimatum to pay health workers the shortfall of their January salary as well as the February pay without delay.

The FCTA health workers comprise of doctors, medical laboratory scientists, nurses, optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, health information officers and other medical and health workers.

The stakeholders made the threat in a communiqué issued on Tuesday, after representatives of the various associations and unions, under the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat met in Abuja.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Dr. Roland Aigbovo, president, Association of Resident Doctors; Ngwu Emmanuel, chairman, Medical Imaging Scientists of Nigeria (MISON) and Mrs. Deborah Yusuf, chairman, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and six others.

The health workers said that the FCTA management should meet their demand without further delay or risk an industrial action that would cripple hospitals in the FCT.

The communique reads: “The FCT management is yet to inform us of the root cause of the problem that led to the irregularities and deductions in salaries of health workers.

“The way and manner management is handling the issue is totally unacceptable by the health workers.”

The aggrieved health staff noted that the complaint form issued to them was diversionary and time wasting, adding that the workers were demoralised and agitated.