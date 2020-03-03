Ahead of 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Falconets and Burkina Faso this month, Falconets will set up camp in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as from Tuesday.

The first leg of the second round qualifying fixture will take place at the August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou on Saturday, 21st March, with the return leg a week later at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Eden Hazard to undergo ankle surgery



Two time World Cup runners-up Nigeria have participated at every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since it was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada 18 years ago.

This year’s finals will be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.

At the weekend, the Nigeria Football Federation approved the appointment of Coach Moses Adukwu as 1st Assistant Coach, with Bilikisu Tijani as 2nd Assistant and Audu Yahaya as Goalkeepers’ Trainer of the Falconets.

Adukwu, who will hold forth as head of the technical crew pending the appointment of a Head Coach, has called up 40 players to begin preparations for the clash with the fellow West Africans, who edged out Gambia 3-2 on aggregate in the first round of the campaign.

There are six goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 10 midfielders and 14 strikers on the roster.