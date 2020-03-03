A cleric, Prophet Christopher Owolabi, on Monday says the recent advent of strange diseases in many countries globally is a sign of end time phenomenon that require divine intervention.

Owolabi, the General Overseer (GO) of Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke Irapada, Omu-Aran in Kwara, made the assertion during the church’s special Lent service in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Owolabi, who claimed that the advent of most of the recent diseases plaguing the countries were more artificial than natural, urged the people to return back to God in righteousness.

According to him, most people have deviated from God’s commandments and even now associating with those things that are forbidden in the Holy Scriptures.

“Some people prefer animals as sex mates, while others find interest in experimenting with animals in an ungodly manner.

“The end product and outcome of these anomalies are what we are experiencing today in form of strangest diseases like Ebola, Lassa fever and very recently Covid-19 also known as Coronavirus,” he said.

The man of God said the situation was more compounded as many religious leaders were now perpetrators of crime and criminality.

He urged Christians to engage more in prayers during the Holy season and do away with their past mistakes and misdeeds in order for them to attain the desired salvation.

“Those who are supposed to be role models, guidance, counsellors and shapers of youths are now enmeshed in rituals, kidnapping, fraud, extortion and so on.

“All these are signs that we are gradually moving toward the end time era and only those who chose to be righteous will gain the desired salvation,” he said.

Owolabi urged those at the helm of the nation’s affairs to always remember the masses and imbibe transparency, diligence, honesty and accountability.

He also called on the youths to be ready, morally and academically, in assuming the nation’s leadership positions in the nearest future.

“A lot of expectations are on the youth to do things differently, through sound moral and academic excellence, in steering the ship to the Promised Land,” he said.