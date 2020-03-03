The Kwara Government on Tuesday said it had deployed health workers at the international airport in the state capital to check the outbreak of Coronavirus and Lassa fever in the state.

Dr Raji Razak, the Kwara Commissioner of Health, who stated this at a news briefing in Ilorin, disclosed that the state had also beefed up preparedness and capabilities since the first confirmation of the case in China.

He added that government would also use all the resources available to ensure that COVID-19 was prevented in Kwara.

Razak, however, called on residents to improve on their personal hygiene and report any illness at the nearest health centre.

According to him, the state has adopted a multi-sectoral approach comprising various ministries and agencies of the state and theFederal Government.

He explained that these included the Port Health Services and the Nigerian Immigration Services which would ensure effective surveillance at all points of entry at the borders.

The commissioner also appealed to residents to report any suspicious cases, adding that the hotlines released by the state government included 08064369063 and 09029397826.

He also stated that all schools across the state would be sensitised on the Covid-19 and ensure that there was provision of water, soap and hand sanitisers for students and staff to wash their hands regularly.

Razak added that health workers from the ministry had also commenced sensitisation in markets as well as motor parks in the state.

The commissioner warned residents to avoid crowded environment and maintain distance of at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) distance between themselves and anyone coughing or sneezing.