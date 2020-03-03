French Economy Minister, Bruno Le Maire, on Tuesday launched an inquiry into reports of price-gouging on hand sanitising gel, in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Le Maire wrote on Twitter that he had been informed that the prices of sanitising gel had doubled or even tripled in some shops and online outlets.

Authorities recommend frequent hand-washing as a protective measure against the virus, which broke out in China in late December and has infected more than 190 people in France, three of whom have died.

“Even the slightest speculation on the coronavirus would be unacceptable,” Le Maire warned.

The minister said he had a draft decree regulating the prices of sanitising gel and face masks ready to be implemented if price-gouging was found to be widespread. (dpa)