A member of the Benue State House of Assembly representing Makurdi South State Constituency, Hon. Terwase Aondoakaa has donated ten water pumping machine to Vegetable Producers and sellers Cooperative Association in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

Performing the ceremony at Agboghoul community on Monday, the lawmaker said the donation was his token of appreciation for the people he said overwhelmingly voted him into the house as well as other candidates during 2019 general election.

According to him, “it was only wise to donate the water pumping machines with a firm belief that it will go a long way in enhancing your businesses as a token of appreciation and we would continue to do more as resources available at my disposal would permit.”

The state lawmaker who charged them to make judicious use of the machines to impact positively on their economic lives, urged them to continue to support the PDP administration in the state to provide dividends of democracy and shun acts that will spark off violence in the community.

In his remarks, the Kindred head of Agboughoul, Chief Vincent Tseson described the gesture as first of it kind from any elected member from the constituency since it’s creation and commended Aondoakaa for intervening into the nefarious activities of Fulani herdsmen in the community when the issue was brought to his notice.

While urging the constituents to always support the lawmaker to spur him to do more, Chief Tseson charged women not to divert the machines to other uses other than those they were donated for saying, doing so would defeat the purpose for which the donation was meant to achieve.

The PDP Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, Alhaji Yunusa Garba, noted that the gesture did not come to the community as a surprise given the antecedents of the lawmaker over the years and urged residents of the area to vote for PDP candidates in the match 28th, local government elections.

Receiving the machines, president of Women Vegetable Producers and Sellers Association, Mrs. Veronica Akile noted that, one of their major challenges have been the lack of pumping machines to carry out their farming work during the dry seasons and thanked the lawmaker for honouring his promise to return to them after election.

She thanked the lawmaker over his well thought out idea, saying it was going to improve on their business, stressing that the issue of getting water to irrigate their farms is over and pledged their resolve to make good use of the machines and support the lawmaker to succeed in his future endeavors.