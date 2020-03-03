A member of the House of Representatives, representing Misau/Dambam federal constituency, Hon Makama Misau has earmarked the sum of N150 million for the construction of 20 hostelbedroom block upstairs and a modern abattoir as part of his constituency projects in the area.

The legislative aide to the lawmaker, Comrade Garba Modibbo Misau who spoke to our correspondent yesterday on the recent home-coming of his boss said he was at home to have an on-the-spot assessment of the on-going constituency projects he awarded in the area.

100 first class graduates get UNILAG’s employment offer

Comrade Modibbo who put the contract amount for the construction of the hostel block at N100 million added that the abattoir is to gulp the sum of N50 million.

“My principal came on a visit to his constituency with the purpose of condoling with families and relatives of those that lost their lives one way or the other and to grant audience to members of his constituency as well as gather a first-hand information by having a one -on-one interaction with them,” Modibbo stated.

“He was also here to visit the sites where projects sponsored by him such as a hostel block in the College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Misau and modern abattoir he is constructing, so that he can have an on-the-spot supervision and to actually asses the level of work going on there,” he added.

According to Comrade Modibbo, the lawmaker has since assumption of office in the last six months, worked tirelessly towads fulfilling his campaign pledges.

“Initially, you know in our campaign manifesto, we delibrated that we are going to actually asses the needs of our people. So, going by the fact that AD Rufai College for Legal and Islamic Studies, Misau is the only institution that we have in the constituency, and going by the congestion and level of increasing number of students, the courses that are coming up needs an input from our leaders,” he said.

“So, we have inquired about what the college actually needs. We realised that some of the needs include accommodation due to the influx of students into all other courses that have been added to the college,” Modibbo disclosed.

He said after assesing the situation, they arrived at a decision to put on additional buildings in the institution, saying, “so we have struggled and followed it up, upto the time that the contract was awarded for the construction of a student hostel with the capacity of 20 bedrooms, toilets and other facilities there.

“Considering the fact that Misau is now an urban area, and the kind of people that we interact with, we need at least a modern abattoir because the existing ones are dilapidated, it requires renovation and upgrade,” the legislative aide said.

He said it was in view of that, that his boss decided to look for ways and avenue that can make it possible to have a modern abatuer in Misau that can ease the works of the butchers there.

On what endeared the people of Misau and Dambam to vote for Makama for the second time, the aide noted that the people of the constituency are in the better position to respond.

“What I know is that, in his own style of leadership, he represents our people with justice and equity. He has done a good job during his first tenure in 2007-2011,” he averred.