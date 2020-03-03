Arsenal are the first side to qualify for the FA Cup finals with a 2-0 win over third tier League One side Portsmouth on Monday night.

Early in the first half, Lucas Torreira was stretchered off the pitch after a strong tackle from Portsmouth’s James Bolton, where the Uruguayan midfielder rolled his ankle awkwardly.

Even though Portsmouth had considerably more first half attempts with eight to Arsenal’s five, it was the north London side who found the break-through before the half time whistle as Greek midfielder Sokratis fired in a low cross from Reiss Nelson.

Eddie Nketiah doubled the Arsenal advantage six minutes into the second half when he converted another cross at the near post and the hosts could not find a chance to come back into the game.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta named six players aged 20 or under in the starting line-up and the Spaniard said it was worth the risk.

“I’m really pleased with them,” Arteta told BBC Sport.

“I’m enjoying working with the players. They deserve a chance. It’s always a risk but they’re worth the risk.

“It was a great atmosphere and Portsmouth made it difficult. We knew we’d have moments we could suffer but we reacted and got control of the game. We got two goals and could have had a few more.”

Portsmouth meanwhile are the lowest-ranked side to leave the competition after seeing their 19-game unbeaten run at home ended.

“In terms of winning the game, getting the first goal would have been key and with the pressure we had, we needed one,” said Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett.

“But after their second they dominated and it would have been a goal out of nothing from us. Then realistically we were playing damage limitation, my players didn’t buckle, kept going and that was good.”

Now only Premier League and second tier Championship sides remain, with Chelsea hosting Liverpool on Tuesday and Manchester City travelling to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday. (dpa)