The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says it is deeply touched by the killing of innocent lives and destruction of property by armed bandits in some communities in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna state and other parts of the country.

National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna and made available to journalists.

Ibrahim said that the heinous act by the bandits is callous and inhuman, considering the high number of casualties and the settlements affected.

The ACF therefore, condemned the act in strong terms, saying that the killing of innocent people for whatever reasons cannot in any way, address the perceived concerns or grievances of the perpetrators of the crimes.

The forum appealed to all aggrieved persons to always channel their grievances through the appropriate authorities, following due process rather than taking the law into their own hands.

Also, it called on the security agencies to always be proactive in their operations to avert such incidents, while intelligence gathering and sharing should be a continuous exercise by both the community and the security agencies to ensure security of lives and property.

The ACF commended the efforts of the Kaduna state government and the security agencies in taking prompt and decisive action aimed at tracking the bandits and bringing them to book.

It commiserated with the affected communities in Igabi and Giwa council areas, the government and people of Kaduna state over what it described as an unfortunate incident.

“We equally, appeal to Kaduna state government and public-spirited individuals to provide relief materials to the affected communities.