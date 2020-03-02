Chief Medical Director of Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Bowale Abimbola, has explained why he does not wear face mask around Italian infected with coronavirus.



Dr. Abimbola said, ”I am not using any face mask because the distance between me and where the patient is more than 2 meters so I can’t get infected.

”It is only when I am going to move into the ward and move closer to the patient is when I am going to put on my full PPE. So we know what we are doing and there is no need for anyone to panic,” he said.

Dr. Abimbola revealed this in a video sourced from Yabaleft Online.