NOLLYWOOD – An entertainment promoter, an organiser of online talent and beauty contests on Sunday condemned nudity and public sex in some of the Nigerian movies.

The promoter, Fortune Nkem, CEO of Lagarido Thrills Global Services, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that movies should tell positive stories rather than negative ones.

“Movies are strong corrective tools that should reshape a society and not promoting promiscuity; those girls who give in to be used lack gender self integrity,” he said.

According to him, the talent-hunt contests he organised was not to project nudity but to enable young Nigerian girls take shots at their dreams of acting with modesty.

He said that the just concluded “The Next movie star” which had over 60 applicants, made efforts to check the level of nudity among the contestants.

He, however, charged the regulatory agency to check the menace adding that it was tarnishing the image of the Nigerian movie industry.

“This is a huge menace that is also diminishing the interest of the younger ones.

“This programme is out to curtail immorality but trying to shoot out rising stars whose talents alone will help them to make it big in the industry.

“Overtime it has been so difficult for these new ones to be seen even when they work so hard to be seen.”

He said that the programme also was meant to bridge the gap between producers and directors as well as to train up-and-coming actors from the grassroots in the field and make them efficient for the job.

“It is also aimed at giving talented young Nigerian girls an opportunity to boost their dreams, especially, those intending screen goddesses who want to make a living through acting.” he said.

Nkem added that beauty was a plus in acting but to succeed in it depended on how convincing the persons could interprete the role given to them.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 200 entries, 63 contestants and 24 finalists started the contest online for a place in The Next Movie Star.

The contestants faced screenings and evictions from between Jan. 29 and Feb. 21 after which three winners featured in three Nollywood movies with international collaboration.

NAN reports that Ajilogba Aisha emerged the winner with 33.08 per cent ratings and Zinny Confidence came second with 31.35 per cent ratings.

The third position went to Chukwukere Judith, who scored 29.34 per cent.

They were awarded prizes from playing sub-lead roles in a top Nollywood movie, cash gifts and attractive home appliances.