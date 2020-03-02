The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), pastor E.A Adeboye clocks 78 years old today, one of the 50 most influential in the world called for a marathon praise as usual starting from 2 March – 5 March.

Enoch Adejare Adeboye who was born 2 March, 1942 in Ifewara, Osun State, Nigeria is a living testimony of a flourishing tree planted by the waterside.

READ ALSO: Don’t marry a woman who can’t cook, here is why -Pastor Adeboye



Nigerians have taken to twitter to wish the somebody shout Halleluyah repeater a happy birthday.



Adebola Babatunde@Adebolababatun

Even @78, he is still very cute. Only God knows how some people will look @50. Shine on Daddy G O. #EAA78



Like Minds@OchugbaBoy

Since I joined @rccghq , my life has recorded meaningful progress through the undiluted messages of Daddy G.O @PastorEAAdeboye. Happy birthday Daddy.



Lanre Joda@lanrejoda

Full of grace & love. Blessed and impactful. Highly favoured. Powered by God’s strength & wisdom. We thank God for your life Daddy G.O. Happy Birthday. #EEA78

Philip Joy@JoyPhils

Happy birthday to our Daddy G.O. We are sure you still be around with us for many more years.

Michael Jr@Noti4ever

Along with Daddy G.O.’s family, the Body of CHRIST, RCCG, Nigeria, friends, nations of the world, Happy birthday to my ‘spiritual grandpa,’ Daddy G.O. @PastorEAAdeboye We wish you more grace and glory. Thank you…