The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), pastor E.A Adeboye clocks 78 years old today, one of the 50 most influential in the world called for a marathon praise as usual starting from 2 March – 5 March.
Enoch Adejare Adeboye who was born 2 March, 1942 in Ifewara, Osun State, Nigeria is a living testimony of a flourishing tree planted by the waterside.
Nigerians have taken to twitter to wish the somebody shout Halleluyah repeater a happy birthday.
Adebola Babatunde@Adebolababatun
Even @78, he is still very cute. Only God knows how some people will look @50. Shine on Daddy G O. #EAA78
Since I joined @rccghq , my life has recorded meaningful progress through the undiluted messages of Daddy G.O @PastorEAAdeboye. Happy birthday Daddy.
Full of grace & love. Blessed and impactful. Highly favoured. Powered by God’s strength & wisdom. We thank God for your life Daddy G.O. Happy Birthday. #EEA78
Happy birthday to our Daddy G.O. We are sure you still be around with us for many more years.
Along with Daddy G.O.’s family, the Body of CHRIST, RCCG, Nigeria, friends, nations of the world, Happy birthday to my ‘spiritual grandpa,’ Daddy G.O. @PastorEAAdeboye We wish you more grace and glory. Thank you…
