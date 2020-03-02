The Senator representing Osun Central of Osun State in the National Assembly, Dr Surajueen Ajibola has attributed the persistence of electoral malfeasance in Nigeria to weak or absence of legal institution to deal with the prosecution of violators of electoral processes.

Senator Abibola added that the Electoral Act does not have adequate provisions to combat electoral frauds, saying that it has shallow mechanism for enforcement by vesting on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the responsibilities of prosecuting electoral offences.

The Senator said this yesterday in Ilorin at the public lecture organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council.

The lecture was entitled ‘democracy and the rule of law.’

The Senator who is also a lawyer said: “It is surprising to note that in spite of the degree of illegal activities that have charactersised Nigeria’s elections, the perpetrators and beneficiaries of these illegal acts are hardly investigated, prosecuted and punished for their crime, even though there are reasonable grounds to prosecute them.

“Non-investigation and prosecution of election-related offences further promote the impunity within the electoral process. The reasons for the non-investigation and prosecution of perpetrators of electoral offences are not far-fetched. ..

“To start with, the nature of the Nigerian state supports electoral manipulation and this explains the intensive and persistent struggle to control and exploit the offices of the state.”

The lawmaker also lamented the deteriorating security situation in the country, noting that “today Nigerians live in absolute suspicion and constant feeling of an impending disaster.

“As a result, most economic activities have come to a halt and private businesses are crippling because of the pervading hostile environment and destruction of infrastructure.

“Aside the social tension and displacement of people, the heightened hostility between the various groups, particularly on ethnic and religious lines poses a serious threat to the unity and peaceful coexistence of the country.

“While every country has her fair share of security challenges, since May 29th, 1999 when the current democratic dispensation began, there seems to be a deterioration in the security situation in Nigeria.

“The activities of armed robbers, ethnic and religious crisis, the insurgency (Boko Haram) in the North East, militancy in the Niger Delta, spate of kidnappings in major cities and roads, ritual killings and other violent crimes, show the precarious security situation in Nigeria.”