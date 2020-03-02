Two persons:Ugochukwu Dickecha,41; and Gift Anthony, 23; on Monday appeared before an Ota Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing a Bajaj motorcycle valued N250,000.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Cpl. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb.21 at 11.00 p.m., at the Winners’ Chapel area in Ota, Ogun.

Adaraloye said that the defendants conspired and stole a Bajaj motorcycle worth N250,000 from where it was parked.

He said that the motorcycle belonged to the complainant, Mr Ajenifuja Quadri.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were apprehended by a vigilance group and handed over to the police.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 411 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendants N50,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Adeyemi said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until March 3 for trial.

(NAN)